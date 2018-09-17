Eau Claire, Jefferson, La Crosse and Wood counties received gold designations in the first Wisconsin Healthy Communities awards by the UW Population Health Institute.
More than 30 communities were recognized for working to improve health. The program was started this year to recognize multiple factors that influence health, including health behaviors, clinical care, social and economic factors, and the physical environment.
In south-central Wisconsin, silver designations went to Beaver Dam, Horicon, Juneau, Oregon, Platteville, Sauk County, Sauk Prairie, Walworth County and Watertown.
Bronze designations went to the Boscobel, Fennimore, Muscoda region and the Hillsboro, Elroy, Wonewoc region, along with Green County, Iowa County, Portage and Stoughton.