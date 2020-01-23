6 UW-Platteville students monitored for signs of potentially deadly coronavirus
PLATTEVILLE (WDJT) -- Several University of Wisconsin-Platteville students who recently traveled from China are being monitored for possible coronavirus.

According to the university, six students arrived on campus on January 21 after recently traveling to Wuhan, China. Two of the students are residents of Wuhan.

According to university officials, the two Wuhan residents were screened for the coronavirus at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

None of the six people are showing signs of the virus, however, their temperatures are being regularly taken as a precautionary measure.

The six students are currently living together in a residence hall, but are not under any quarantine or isolation.

UW-Platteville says it is in contact with the CDC and the Grant County Health Department.

