UW nurses, in reviving union, tell hospital board current system isn't working

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

They said they were rejoining the union and asking the board to voluntarily recognize it as allowed until Act 10. They’ve also asked for a “meet and confer” process regarding staffing and scheduling; a just-cause standard, as opposed to at-will employment; and the right to a union representative, advocate or witness during potential disciplinary conversations.

“Doing this would go a long way towards improving morale and importantly allow us to speak up on behalf of our patients without fear of retaliation or reprisal,” nurse Kate Walton told the board Thursday.

The nurses say they have collected cards supporting the union from a “vast majority” of the 2,000 nurses at UW Health, but have declined to provide a specific number. They will do so if administrators agree to work with the union, nurse Mariah Clark said.

Two board members asked brief questions of the nurses Thursday, but the board didn't further discuss the matter in open session. However, board members touched on employee satisfaction in general when later discussing workforce planning.

UW Health spokespersons didn’t immediately respond to the nurses' comments Thursday.

In December, UW Health spokesman Tom Russell said the hospital offers nurses competitive wages, has a tuition reimbursement program and has expanded a nurse residency program. The hospital has “implemented many processes to obtain direct employee feedback, such as forums, the Employee Advisory Council and employee surveys,” he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.