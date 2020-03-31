UW-Madison's Lowell Center to become COVID-19 voluntary isolation facility Wednesday

The state will open a voluntary isolation facility for people with COVID-19 symptoms Wednesday at UW-Madison's Lowell Center and at a Super 8 hotel in Milwaukee, officials said Tuesday.
The purpose is to free up capacity at hospitals for people with more serious symptoms and provide a place for people to self-isolate who may be homeless or live in communal settings where they could expose others to the infection, Wisconsin Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said.
“This allows hospitals to discharge people to the isolation center, thus opening a bed for someone who has more serious symptoms," Van Dijk said.
People with symptoms who haven't been in hospitals but don't have a good place to isolate "will protect their loved ones and other community members from contracted the disease from them," she said.
The Lowell Center will be able to take up to 137 people and the Super 8 up to 110 people, she said.
The facilities won't provide medical care but will offer food, fresh linens and security. "It is basically like being in a hotel where you take care of yourself," Van Dijk said.
The facilities are for people who have COVID-19 or are suspected of having it. They are voluntary, and people can stay for up to two weeks or three days after symptoms go away.
The state may set up similar centers in other locations, Van Dijk said.
