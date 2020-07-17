UW-Madison to offer free COVID-19 testing to students, employees

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

UW-Madison will offer free COVID-19 testing to students, faculty and staff when fall semester starts Sept. 2, with some testing beginning in early August, the university said Friday.

Multiple sites across campus will offer tests to any student or employee who wants one, officials said. In addition, a mandatory screening program in residence halls will aim to identify and contain infections, and volunteers from representative campus populations will provide regular samples to monitor the prevalence of disease.

"This gives us an ability to see over time if things are changing," Dr. Jonathan Temte, an associate dean at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health, said in a statement. "It will help us determine when it might be necessary to suggest changes to campus operations."

Testing will augment other UW-Madison efforts to curb the coronavirus when the university reopens with a mix of online and face-to-face classes, including a mask requirement in indoor and some outdoor locations, reduced density in campus spaces and enhanced cleaning protocols.