UW-Madison reports more animal research incidents, group says in complaint

"We file reports of all incidents involving animal injuries with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for NIH-funded research," Tyrrell said in a statement. "The USDA may choose to review these reports and other records when conducting an unannounced inspection of UW–Madison facilities, but it is up to them to make any such determination."

The university "will continue to examine and improve its procedures and equipment so that the vital animal research conducted here can continue without incidents in which animals are injured," she said.

In the 28 violations leading to the $74,000 fine, at least a dozen animals sustained injuries that required amputations of their fingers, toes or portions of their tongue, including an incident as recent as April 2019.

UW-Madison previously paid the USDA a more than $35,000 fine in 2014 for animal research-related violations.

The university has a large animal research program, with about 7,000 people certified to work with animals in nearly 50 facilities.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.