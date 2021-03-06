UW-Madison professor and mom juggles job, parenting through COVID-19

“A year ago, it was like we just need to get through this and get to summer,” she remembers.

Summer, however, brought a heavier workload than she expected. On top of typical writing and research responsibilities, she spent significant time transitioning her fall classes to be delivered online and working with her department in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests on diversity initiatives.

By fall semester, Gottschalk Druschke hit a wall. It seemed like the pandemic would never end but her unsustainable schedule continued, with mornings spent managing her children’s online learning and afternoons filled with meetings. That left only evenings for teaching, advising and her own research.

“Truly, I was getting my work done from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. every day for 11 months,” she said. “When this spring semester started up, I decided I couldn’t do it anymore because the pandemic wasn’t ending.”

Gottschalk Druschke shifted to focus on only the most important priorities. And she tries to look at what the past year gave her as a mom.