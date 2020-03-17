UW-Madison moves all classes online for rest of semester

The university's most recent announcement hit Sorensen and others in the Class of 2020 harder than last week's news when UW-Madison announced a shift to online instruction for a few weeks. But Sorensen said it's hard to be angry because of the circumstances.

Several universities across the country have already canceled their spring commencement ceremonies, including the University of Michigan. Students at an institution in Maine, the University of Maine in Orono, organized an impromptu “Coronamencement," according to the New York Times.

UW-Madison hasn't yet made the call on commencement. Blank said Tuesday that information on graduation would be coming soon.

"It would mean no closure," Sorensen said, referring to the possibility of no commencement ceremony. "The way I would describe it is just feeling empty."

Sorensen said she reached out to other senior class officers Tuesday to start brainstorming ideas for events or activities that could take the place of the traditional ceremony that crams thousands into Camp Randall Stadium.