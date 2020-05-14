UW-Madison led study confirms cats can be infected with COVID-19, transmit to other cats

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Cats can get the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and pass the virus on to other cats, according to a study led by a UW-Madison researcher.

The laboratory study, which was published Wednesday in The New England Journal of Medicine, confirmed cats are able to become infected with SARS-CoV-2 — the official name of the new coronavirus — and transmit it to other uninfected cats.

The research, which involved American and Japanese researchers, was led by Yoshihiro Kawaoka, a professor at UW-Madison’s School of Veterinary Medicine.

UW-Madison summarized the findings in a statement announcing the study.

The study suggests cats become infected with the virus through exposure to humans or other cats with COVID-19, but there’s no evidence cats are able to transmit the coronavirus to humans.

It follows a previous study by Chinese researchers with similar findings that cats — as well as ferrets — can become infected and potentially pass on the virus, along with reports of big cats at the Bronx Zoo in New York City testing positive for COVID-19.