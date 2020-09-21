UW-Madison gets $23 million grant for frozen imaging at atomic scale

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

UW-Madison will get $22.7 million over six years to create a national center for imaging techniques that flash-freeze biological molecules to let scientists see a better picture of their function, the university said Monday.

The center could improve research on Alzheimer's disease, vaccine development, COVID-19 and other areas.

The imaging involves cryo-electron microscopy, or cryo-EM, which freezes molecules in their native state, allowing scientists to see where drugs and proteins interact, where diseases occur and where viruses attack, the university said in a statement.

One specialization is cryo-electron tomography, or cryo-ET, which extends the atomic scale illumination of cryo-EM by making images of the three-dimensional molecular locations where diseases and potential therapies interact with cells.

"This will help everyone in biological science research because discoveries made here will have the potential to be translated into new therapeutics and drug targets that benefit humanity," said lead investigator Elizabeth Wright, a UW-Madison professor of biochemistry and affiliate with the Morgridge Institute for Research.