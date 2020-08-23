UW-Madison faculty help nation, state plan COVID-19 vaccine allocation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Health care workers, older adults, people with serious medical conditions and minorities are among groups that might get COVID-19 vaccines first if supply is limited, as federal and state committees rush to set priorities before vaccines become available.

Deciding how to allocate any scarce immunization is no easy task. But doing so in the middle of a pandemic — not knowing when vaccines might be approved, how well they might work and whether one or two doses will be needed, among other uncertainties — is a major undertaking.

“We’re in the middle of a public health crisis and we’re trying to build the airplane while free falling,” said Dr. Jonathan Temte, associate dean of the UW School of Medicine and Public Health, who is on a federal work group and a state committee looking at how to apportion vaccines against the coronavirus.

The process “is very fast moving,” said Alta Charo, a UW-Madison bioethicist who is on a separate federal committee studying equitable dispersal of COVID-19 vaccines. It first met in late July and expects to release draft recommendations by early September.

“What makes it even harder is that the information keeps changing in real time as we’re working,” said Charo, who is also part of the state effort.