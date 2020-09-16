UW-Madison extends tuition refund until Friday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

UW-Madison has extended its tuition refund deadline for students impacted by COVID-19 until Friday, the university said Wednesday.

For students negatively impacted by COVID-19 who completely withdraw from the semester, a full tuition refund will be possible for an additional week, through Friday. Students are encouraged to contact their dean’s office if they are considering withdrawing or withdrew since Sept. 11, the initial refund deadline.

The university already adjusted the deadline for students to drop a course or withdraw from the university without having the course or courses appear on their transcript. That was changed from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11.

The deadline for students to drop a fall term course and receive a 50 percent tuition refund on adjusted tuition remains Friday, Sept. 25.

“We understand these are difficult times for students and families as they evaluate rapidly changing circumstances during the pandemic,” university registrar Scott Owczarek said in a statement. “To help reduce some pressure they’re feeling, we’ve provided some flexibility in the timeline for making important decisions about this semester.”