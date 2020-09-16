UW-Madison extends tuition refund to Friday as student hospitalized for COVID-19

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

UW-Madison on Wednesday extended its tuition refund deadline for students impacted by COVID-19 until Friday, as officials said at least one student has been hospitalized with coronavirus complications.

“This should serve as a reminder to all of our students that COVID-19 can have serious complications no matter what age you are," Chancellor Rebecca Blank said in a statement. "It’s incredibly important for everyone to follow the public health guidelines.”

Students and employees are not required to disclose if they are hospitalized, but university officials said they will report any hospitalizations they become aware of.

For students affected by COVID-19 who completely withdraw from the semester, a full tuition refund will be possible for an additional week, through Friday. Students are encouraged to contact their dean’s office if they are considering withdrawing or withdrew since Sept. 11, the initial refund deadline.

The university already adjusted the deadline for students to drop a course or withdraw from the university without having the course or courses appear on their transcript. That was changed from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11.