UW-Madison develops saliva test for COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

UW-Madison researchers have developed an experimental saliva test for COVID-19 that they say could be quicker, cheaper and easier to use than the nasal swab test most people take to see if they have the coronavirus.

The saliva test, which has been tried out on volunteers at three UW-Madison sites and a local elementary school, involves spitting into a tube and produces results in hours. Results from the nasal swab test, which can include probing deep into the nose, can take days or weeks.

"This sort of testing, if it is successful and can be expanded, offers hope that schools and workplaces could receive rapid turnaround testing to assist in the complex decision of managing education during the outbreak with a test that is still sensitive enough to catch the people who are contagious, but exceptional in terms of accessibility, cost, and turnaround time," David O'Connor, a UW-Madison researcher who helped develop the test, said in a statement.

"Recent studies show that frequent, repeated testing is key to detecting infected people quickly," said Tom Friedrich, another campus researcher involved in the project. "Because people can be contagious before they show symptoms of COVID-19, rapid testing can allow them to isolate and protect others before they even realize they are infected."