UW-Madison COVID-19 outbreak impacts broader community, experts say

None of the state’s 1,220 COVID-19 deaths have been among people younger than 20, but some young people are medically vulnerable to infection and young adults can spread the disease to others at high risk, Westergaard said.

“Individual risk and community risk are really intertwined,” he said.

Dr. James Conway, a UW Health pediatric infectious diseases specialist, said the university can’t control some intermingling between students and the community. “A lot of the places where students interact with the public are not in such controlled environments — whether it’s grocery stores, bars and restaurants or gyms,” he said.

With flu and COVID-19 carrying similar symptoms, it could be a major challenge to test and care for patients this fall, Conway said. “The more disease there is circulating in the community, the more complicated it is to provide health care and the higher the risk is of offering routine services," he said.

The dorm quarantines on campus should help but the effect may be limited, Safdar said. “It’s a big challenge getting quarantine to be followed with high fidelity in anybody, particularly large groups of adults of this age,” she said.