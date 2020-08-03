UW lab partners with North Carolina company on COVID-19 vaccine

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A lab at UW-Madison's Waisman Center is partnering with a North Carolina company to make an experimental COVID-19 vaccine for clinical trials, the university said Monday.

Waisman Biomanufacturing plans to produce a COVID-19 vaccine for Heat Biologics for use in phase 1 and phase 2 clinical trials. Phase 1 trials could begin early next year, with UW-Madison a possible trial site.

Heat's vaccine, designed to stimulate an immune response from the body's T cells, is meant to be used in combination with a traditional vaccine that promotes the production of antibodies, a different type of immune response. The Heat vaccine could help people with weakened immune systems, such as the elderly and people with certain chronic medical conditions, mount a more robust response against the coronavirus.

"In addition to its potential as a standalone COVID-19 vaccine, we believe this platform holds enormous promise in combination with other vaccines under development and in clinical trials by boosting the patient's T-cell immunity," Jeff Wolf, CEO of Heat, based in Morrisville, North Carolina, said in a statement.