UW Hospital violated state law by charging a Sun Prairie patient $110 to send her medical records to her attorneys electronically, the state Supreme Court ruled this week.

The court on Tuesday said the law allows health care providers to charge fees for paper records and other formats, but not for electronic records. The 4-3 decision, in which Justice Brian Hagedorn joined the court’s three liberal justices in the majority, upheld an appeals court ruling in September 2021.

“In the age of electronic medical records ... there really doesn’t seem to be much of a significant cost or labor involved,” said attorney Jesse Blocher, who represented the patient, Beatriz Banuelos. “Per-page charges for these records just don’t seem to reflect the reality of electronic records.”

UW Health spokesperson Sara Benzel said patients “are always able to access their medical records at no cost on MyChart.” The hospital “charged law firms and other third parties based on the rates set forth in the Wisconsin medical record fee statute,” she said.

Blocher said the ruling clarifies an important consumer protection, but the impact is limited. A federal law, known as Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health, or HITECH, already limits fees to $6.50 for most patient requests for electronic medical records. But a 2020 federal court ruling said that limit doesn’t apply when patients ask for their records to be sent to their attorneys, leaving such situations up to state law.

Wisconsin law allowed a fee for electronic medical records from 2009 until 2011, when the provision was removed as part of the state budget, Blocher said. Today, the law allows fees for paper copies, microfilm records and X-ray prints, among other formats, but is silent on electronic records.

UW Hospital argued the silence means the law doesn’t prohibit fees for electronic records. Its vendor, Ciox, charged Banuelos $109.96, based on per-page fees of $1.14 for the first 25 pages, 86 cents for the next 25 pages, 56 cents for the next 50 pages and 34 cents for additional pages. The amounts are the maximum allowed for paper records.

After Banuelos sued, Dane County Circuit Court Judge Juan Colas granted UW Hospital’s motion to dismiss the case. The appeals court said she was unlawfully charged per-page fees, and the Supreme Court agreed. After the appeals court ruling, most providers and vendors stopped charging the per-page fees for electronic records, Blocher said.

He said Banuelos’ medical records, for use in a personal injury case involving a 2018 automobile crash, were provided in one PDF file.