UW Hospital to treat COVID-19 patients with survivor blood starting next week

Plasma donors must have had COVID-19 infections confirmed by a test and be symptom free for 14 days, he said. If they have been without symptoms for at least 28 days, they can donate plasma as long as they meet general screening criteria by the American Red Cross. If it has been less than 28 days, they first must be retested to be sure they are negative for COVID-19.

Hartman has a list of about 45 people, mostly from Dane County, who contacted the national project or UW Hospital to indicate they could be donors. Potential donors can also call 608-262-8300 or 833-306-0681 (toll free), or email uwcovid19project@hslc.wisc.edu.

The first donor is expected to have plasma collected at the Red Cross late this week, with the first possible treatment delivered early next week, Hartman said.

Hospitalized patients with COVID-19 who have serious disease or are in critical care and likely on ventilators qualify to be treated, he said. The effort aims to treat as many patients as possible and study the safety and effectiveness of the therapy.

Though patients who have recovered from COVID-19 are assumed to have antibodies, the study won’t test their plasma to determine the volume.