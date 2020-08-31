UW Hospital to enroll 1,600 in COVID-19 vaccine study

One or more COVID-19 vaccines could be approved and available by late this year or early next year, health officials have said, though no timeline is guaranteed and it’s unclear how well any might work. Supply shortages would mean preferred groups of people would get vaccines first.

Starting Monday, UW Health will seek 1,600 people to sign up over the next eight weeks for the study, in which they will receive two injections four weeks apart. Two-thirds of participants will get the experimental vaccine, known as AZD1222, and one third will get a placebo.

Participants and their doctors won’t know which group they’re in. The goal is to see if people who get the real vaccine are protected from infection after natural exposure to COVID-19 more than those who receive the placebo, and to analyze the length and strength of their immune response to the vaccine.

Though the vaccine has been developed and tested more quickly than usual, Hartman said the process has been safe. “It doesn’t appear that any corners have been cut,” he said. “It’s moving swiftly, but not too quickly.”