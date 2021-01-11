UW Hospital set transplant records in 2020 despite COVID-19

The hospital had a sharp decline in a special type of living organ donor — a non-directed donor, who gives a kidney to a stranger without having a loved one or friend needing one in return. After a record 28 non-directed donors at UW in 2019, the hospital had six last year before COVID-19 restrictions halted the program in March, Kaufman said.

Four transplant recipients contracted COVID-19, Kaufman said, including two who apparently were infected at home after being discharged and were readmitted, and two who apparently got it during long stays at the hospital. All four are now doing fine, and the cases led to more frequent testing of patients and staff, he said.

The pandemic also created challenges for those who handle organ donors. Doctors and others who fly in small airplanes to retrieve organs at hospitals around the state had to be quickly outfitted with protective equipment, said Dr. Nikole Neidlinger, associate medical director of UW Organ and Tissue Donation.

Sensitive conservations with loved ones to confirm consent for organ donation had to be done by Zoom or with medical staff wearing masks and face shields, Neidlinger said.