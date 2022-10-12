UW Hospital, nurses' union disagree on hospital's status under state labor law

A 2011 state law that banned most collective bargaining for most public employees removed UW Hospital from another state law that governs unions for private sector workers, UW Health argues in legal briefs before the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission.

But while former Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s Act 10 stripped specific references to UW Hospital from the private sector law, the law still applies to the hospital and its workers, argues SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin, which aims to represent UW nurses who seek to recreate their union lost in 2014. SEIU’s stance concurs with an opinion in June from state Attorney General Josh Kahl, a Democrat.

WERC is expected to rule this month on whether UW Hospital falls under the 1939 Wisconsin Employment Peace Act. The decision likely will be appealed, possibly directly to the state Supreme Court. UW Health and SEIU sought the WERC ruling last month in an agreement that averted a planned strike by nurses.

In briefs filed with WERC late last month, UW Health and SEIU present their arguments in more detail than they had previously disclosed. Nurses announced their intent to restart their union in December 2019.

UW Health says that when UW Hospital became a public authority separate from UW-Madison in 1995, the state Legislature put the authority and many of its workers, including nurses, under the Peace Act. Some other hospital workers remained state employees covered by a state worker labor law.

Act 10 removed specific references to the UW Hospital authority in the Peace Act and transferred the hospital’s former state employees to the authority, meaning hospital workers no longer fall under the Peace Act, UW Health says.

“Today, just as before 1995, the plain meaning of the Peace Act does not encompass the Authority,” UW Health says in one of its briefs. “SEIU itself believed as much until a recent change in the political winds brought a fresh take from a new Attorney General.”

SEIU, echoing arguments by Kahl, says Act 10 removed UW Hospital authority references in the Peace Act because there was no longer a need to clarify that some hospital workers fell under the Peace Act and others didn’t.

UW Hospital, defined legally as a “public body corporate and politic” and as a “political corporation,” clearly falls under the Peace Act, SEIU says. Even if it didn’t when Act 10 passed in 2011, its acquisition in 2015 of SwedishAmerican health system in Rockford, Illinois, makes it “virtually indistinguishable” from other private sector employers, SEIU says.

“Neither (the UW Hospital authority) nor the nurses are described in the statutory exclusions (to the Peace Act),” SEIU says in its filings. The hospital “appears to advocate that it should be allowed, and its employees be compelled, to reside in a ‘no man’s land’ where no law protects the rights of either its employees or itself ... to engage in collective bargaining.”

Kahl said it “appears” UW Hospital falls under the Peace Act. SEIU quotes his opinion in saying, “If the Legislature meant to do more — for the Authority to be uniquely exempt from coverage under the Peace Act — one would expect the text of the statute to say so.”

UW Health says Kahl disregards the legislative history of the matter and has advocated publicly for unionization of the nurses. “The Attorney General’s political advocacy is his prerogative, but it highlights that he is not — nor is he meant to be — impartial regarding partisan issues in the manner that judges are,” UW Health says.

The filings include some new details about the agreement reached last month between the hospital and the nurses, which followed days of state mediation and weekend discussions facilitated by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers at the Governor's Mansion.

In exchange for SEIU’s agreement to not engage in or threaten additional strikes, UW Hospital is meeting with SEIU and nurses every other month to discuss workplace concerns. The hospital is allowing workers to deduct dues to SEIU and considering a policy to allow workers to access peer support in disciplinary proceedings, according to the agreement by both parties.