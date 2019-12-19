UW Hospital nurses revive union, ask board to recognize it

UW Hospital nurses, who lost their union five years ago because of a 2011 state law ending collective bargaining for state employees, are reviving the union and asking the hospital board to voluntarily recognize it.

Leaders of the effort, who announced the move Thursday, said some general medical unit nurses must care for up to eight patients at a time, when the maximum should be four. Crowding is forcing some patients to sleep in emergency room hallways instead of beds, and nurses fear retaliation if they advocate for patients, they said.

"Our movement is essentially an uprising by UW nurses facing unacceptable changes to staffing levels and nurse/patient ratios," said Chuck Linsenmeyer, a nurse who works in the hospital's cardiac catheterization lab. "There is a widespread sense among nurses in our hospital system of being unsupported by the hospital administration to provide the kind of nursing care that our patients expect and deserve."

Mariah Clark, an emergency room nurse and another leader of the union effort, said a critical care float nurse pool was dissolved and some units have been shut as less acute patients have been sent to other hospitals, putting some nurses out of work.