You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
UW Hospital joins national effort to study plasma treatment for COVID-19
0 comments
topical top story

UW Hospital joins national effort to study plasma treatment for COVID-19

From the Pandemic numbers, hospital updates and more: Keep up with the latest local news on the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak series
Can blood from coronavirus survivors treat the newly ill? (copy)

In this photos from February, Dr. Zhou Min, a recovered COVID-19 patient who passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. Plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients contains antibodies that may help reduce the viral load in patients who are fighting the disease.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

UW Hospital has joined the National COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Project, which plans to study the use of antibodies from people who have recovered from the viral respiratory disease to treat patients newly infected with it.

The project, led by doctors at Johns Hopkins University, Michigan State University and other institutions, plans to start three studies once they are approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

It’s not clear when approval might come, but the trials are expected to start within weeks, not months, Dr. Nasia Safdar, medical director of infection control at UW Health, said Tuesday.

The research involves using antibodies from patients who have recovered from COVID-19, or what is known as convalescent plasma, which can help the immune systems of newly infected patients attack the virus. A similar approach has been used for decades for other infections such as Ebola and influenza.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics