UW Hospital doctors-in-training complain about lack of COVID-19 vaccination

Some medical residents, or doctors-in-training, at UW Hospital who are exposed to COVID-19 patients said they haven't been able to get vaccinated, even as staff doctors with less exposure have received shots.

Providers such as physician assistants and nurse practitioners who haven't been immunized can refuse to see infected patients, while unvaccinated residents can't refuse, the residents said.

“We are asked to bear an outsized amount of the risk while being afforded less protection than other people," said a surgical resident who asked to remain anonymous for fear of workplace retaliation. "To us as residents this is a part of a pattern in which we are consistently deprioritized in terms of our safety.”

UW Health spokesman Andrew Hellpap said in a statement that the organization "has vaccinated thousands of faculty and staff involved in direct patient care, including several hundred residents and fellows."

He said the system plans to start immunizing more residents soon. "Given we have built capacity to administer about 600 vaccine doses per day, our limiting factor in how quickly we can move through our population is the supply of COVID-19 vaccine," Hellpap said.