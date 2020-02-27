UW Hospital board asks managers to work better with nurses, doesn't recognize union

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Chawla asked the hospital board to debate the matter publicly during its meeting. But the board went into closed session, as planned, to discuss the matter and other business before reconvening in open session to unanimously approve the statement.

In December, nurses said they were resuming representation by the Service Employees International Union chapter SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin. The union represented UW nurses until 2014 after Act 10, promoted by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker, ended collective bargaining for state employees.

At UW Hospital — which became a public authority, separate from the university, in 1996 — the law prohibited the continuation of union contracts or bargaining with unions at all, hospital administrators said at the time.

Leaders of the revived union effort have said some general medical unit nurses at UW Hospital must care for up to eight patients at a time when the maximum should be four. Crowding is forcing some patients "to spend the nights in the emergency room hallways," and nurses fear retaliation if they advocate for patients, they said.