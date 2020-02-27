UW Hospital board asks managers to work better with nurses, doesn't recognize union

The UW Hospital board on Thursday asked hospital managers "to develop and implement a plan in collaboration with nurses and all other clinical and non-clinical staff to have a strong voice in issues that impact them."
The move came after supporters of an effort to revive a nurses' union packed an auditorium and asked the board at its monthly meeting to voluntary recognize the union, which the board didn't do.
The board has said it can't acknowledge the union nurses say they restarted two months ago because a 2011 state law known as Act 10 prohibits the hospital from negotiating with unions.
The board on Thursday issued a statement saying "there is opportunity for improvement in two-way communication between (hospital) employees and management, including Shared Governance for nurses." Managers should "actively engage in better understanding and addressing other issues important to sustaining a best place to work environment," the statement said.
Supporters of the union effort earlier told the board it could legally recognize the union, saying lawyers from both sides should discuss the matter.
"We call for the board to voluntarily recognize the union, which is within your powers to do," Dane County supervisor Yogesh Chawla said, noting that the county board recently adopted a resolution in support of the nurses' union.
Chawla asked the hospital board to debate the matter publicly during its meeting. But the board went into closed session, as planned, to discuss the matter and other business before reconvening in open session to unanimously approve the statement.
In December, nurses said they were resuming representation by the Service Employees International Union chapter SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin. The union represented UW nurses until 2014 after Act 10, promoted by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker, ended collective bargaining for state employees.
At UW Hospital — which became a public authority, separate from the university, in 1996 — the law prohibited the continuation of union contracts or bargaining with unions at all, hospital administrators said at the time.
Leaders of the revived union effort have said some general medical unit nurses at UW Hospital must care for up to eight patients at a time when the maximum should be four. Crowding is forcing some patients "to spend the nights in the emergency room hallways," and nurses fear retaliation if they advocate for patients, they said.
The nurses asked the board to voluntarily recognize the union, saying that is allowed under Act 10. They've also asked for a "meet and confer" process regarding staffing and scheduling; a just-cause standard, as opposed to at-will employment; and the right to a union representative, advocate or witness during potential disciplinary conversations.
In a statement last month, the board said that because of Act 10, the hospital "cannot recognize SEIU as the representative for all (UW Hospital) nurses or meet and confer to reach an agreement with it regarding the terms of (UW Hospital) nurses' employment. ... The appropriate forum for this debate is not with the (UW Hospital) Board; it is with the Wisconsin legislature."
The nurses have said they have collected cards supporting the union from a "vast majority" of nurses at UW Health but have declined to provide a specific number. They will do so if administrators agree to work with the union, nurse Mariah Clark said last month. Russell said the hospital has about 3,150 nurses.