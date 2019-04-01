UW Hospital is one of the top hospitals in the world and the 14th best hospital in the U.S., according to an inaugural ranking by Newsweek.
UW is one of only 25 U.S. hospitals named to Newsweek’s Top 100 Global list, which includes hospitals from 11 countries.
In addition, the hospital ranks No. 14 among 250 U.S. hospitals assessed. Three other Wisconsin hospitals are included: Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center, Milwaukee, 64th; Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, 102nd; and UnityPoint Health-Meriter, Madison, 155th.
The rankings are based on three scores: a hospital score, encompassing recommendations from thousands of physicians and health care professionals; patient experience, based on data from patient surveys of general satisfaction with care and service; and medical performance indicators, including data on the quality of care, hygiene measures and patient safety.