UW Hospital among first centers to perform new kind of heart transplant

About 3,200 heart transplants are done each year, but demand exceeds supply and many people die on the waiting list, said Dr. Jason Smith, a UW surgeon who did the transplant.

If the technology is approved and the procedure is widely accepted, another 800 to 1,200 transplants could be done annually, Smith said. Since the machine creates a human-like environment, the quality of the organs could be as good or better than those from brain dead donors, he said.

“This has potential to increase the donor pool by a third,” Smith said. “There’s also the hope that this will have a positive impact on our long-term outcomes for our patients.”

Dr. Jacob Schroder, who performed the transplant at Duke, said in a statement: “Increasing the number of donated hearts would decrease the wait time and the number of deaths that occur while people are waiting."

Heart recovery

The recipient of the Dec. 30 transplant in Madison remained at UW Hospital Thursday and is doing well, Smith said. The patient declined an interview and did not want to be identified, spokesman Gian Galassi said.