UW Health workers among first in state to get COVID-19 vaccine

“It’s exciting," he said. “It’s a tool for us to use to bring about the end (of the pandemic)."

UW Health "will strongly encourage, but not require providers and staff to receive a COVID-19 vaccine," spokeswoman Emily Kumlien said. "However, those who decline it will be required to complete a declination form citing the reason."

SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital anticipates getting its first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine — about 6,000 doses — Tuesday, spokeswoman Kim Sveum said.

UnityPoint Health-Meriter hopes to get its first doses and begin vaccination this week, spokeswoman Leah Huibregtse said.

Nine months after the pandemic dramatically altered daily life and started causing more than 4,000 deaths in Wisconsin, the arrival of the vaccine is a milestone, health officials said. But people must continue to wear masks, wash their hands well, remain physically distant, stay home when possible and follow other guidelines, they said.

"While we undertake this (vaccination) work, the virus will still be here and we will still be in danger of spreading it if we do not take preventive steps," Willems Van Dijk said.