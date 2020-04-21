UW Health, UnityPoint Health cut costs, salaries from COVID-19, SSM Health eyeing cuts

Since COVID-19 emerged, UW Health has postponed 5,800 surgeries and procedures, and reduced its daily hospital census from 600 to 300 patients. Between March 15 and June 30, the organization expects to lose $350 to 400 million in revenue due to its pandemic response.

"No one is responsible for the coronavirus," UW Health in its statement. "But it is here and we must deal with the financial reality of responding to it."

At SSM Health, revenues in Wisconsin "are down significantly since the start of this pandemic," Sveum said. "While we are receiving some financial assistance from federal and state stimulus packages and disaster programs, in many cases these assistance funds are significantly less than the losses we have faced and will continue to face."

Iowa-based UnityPoint Health said in a statement its hospitals and clinics "are facing unprecedented challenges and volume declines as a result of the global pandemic."

UnityPoint Health has "already taken necessary steps to ensure we emerge from the current situation in a strong position," the statement said. "This includes pausing elective services, deferring or delaying all capital projects, reducing unnecessary spending and now, implementing additional workforce changes."