UW Health to build University Row clinic to replace West Towne clinic

UW Health plans to begin construction soon on its University Row Clinic, next to the UW Health Digestive Health Center at 750 University Row, near University Avenue and Whitney Way on Madison's West Side.

The University Row Clinic, expected to open in 2024, will offer primary care and urgent care, UW Health said. It will replace the UW Health West Towne Clinic, which will be closed and sold upon the new clinic's opening.

“This new clinic is part of a broader strategy to make facilities more efficient and enable better care coordination,” Teresa Neely, chief ambulatory officer at UW Health, said in a statement.

Meanwhile, UW Health held a groundbreaking event last month for a $438 million, six-story clinic on Madison’s Far East Side. The facility, also expected to open in 2024, will be next to UW Health’s 56-bed East Madison Hospital, which opened in 2015. The campus, in the American Center Business Park east of Interstate 39-90-94 and north of Highway 151, also includes a 50-bed rehabilitation hospital.

UW Health said it also plans changes to its 20 S. Park Clinic, near its joint operating agreement partner UnityPoint Health-Meriter. The clinic will undergo necessary repairs and become a hub for specialty care, UW Health said.

“We are planning many convenient services for this space including access to ample parking for patients and staff, laboratory and pharmacy services,” said Liz Douglas, UW Health's vice president of facilities and support services.

