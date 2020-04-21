UW Health tells patient care workers not to bring protective equipment from home

UW Health this week told direct care workers not to bring protective equipment from home because the organization can't ensure its safety or effectiveness, even as the health system has joined many others during the COVID-19 pandemic in reusing some equipment, which under normal operations is not done.
An email to employees Monday said personal protective equipment — or PPE, such as masks, gowns, gloves and face shields — should be not be brought from home for use by workers engaged in patient care.
"While hospital stocks of PPE remain adequate, bringing in PPE from home is not acceptable as we are unable to ensure the safety of employees who wear PPE obtained outside of our normal UW Health review process and supply chain," said the email from Dr. Nasia Safdar, medical director of infection control, and UW Hospital's incident command system team.
Bringing in equipment from home could also lead to inconsistency in practices and "the misperception that a coworker is benefitting from a higher level of protection with self-provided equipment," the email said.
The email was meant to clarify any confusion over UW Health allowing workers who aren't involved in patient care to bring and use cloth masks or other personal face coverings, spokeswoman Emily Kumlien said.
Meanwhile, UW Health said Tuesday it has started to sterilize N-95 masks, sometimes called respirators, used by many direct care workers.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, N-95 masks have been in high demand, leading to shortages at the federal, state and local levels.
UW Health said it has an adequate supply of N-95 masks but is sterilizing previously worn respirators for re-use should inventory run low.
All N-95 masks will be sterilized for re-use unless they are unserviceable, meaning they are soiled, stained, or unidentifiable, UW Health said.
UW Health uses Steris V-PRO MAX Low Temperature Sterilization, which sterilizes with hydrogen peroxide vapor.
Innovation Strategies, of Madison, is converting toasters into a conveyor-belt device that may be capable of sterilizing up to 150 face masks per hour using ultraviolet light so they can be reused, UW-Madison said this week. Assembly will start this week at Electronic Theatre Controls in Middleton.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.