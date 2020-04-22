UW Health tells patient care workers not to bring protective equipment from home amid COVID-19 pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

UW Health this week told direct care workers not to bring protective equipment from home because the organization can’t ensure its safety or effectiveness. The direction comes even as the health system has joined many others during the COVID-19 pandemic in reusing some equipment, which under normal operations is not done.

An email to employees Monday said personal protective equipment (PPE) — such as masks, gowns, gloves and face shields — should not be brought from home for use by workers engaged in patient care.

“While hospital stocks of PPE remain adequate, bringing in PPE from home is not acceptable as we are unable to ensure the safety of employees who wear PPE obtained outside of our normal UW Health review process and supply chain,” said the email from Dr. Nasia Safdar, medical director of infection control, and UW Hospital’s incident command system team.

Bringing in equipment from home could also lead to inconsistency in practices and “the misperception that a coworker is benefiting from a higher level of protection with self-provided equipment,” the email said.

The email was meant to clarify any confusion over UW Health allowing workers who aren’t involved in patient care to bring and use cloth masks or other personal face coverings, spokeswoman Emily Kumlien said.