UW Health says it did most paired kidney exchanges in U.S. last year

The UW Health Transplant Center performed 64 paired kidney exchanges last year, which the organization said Tuesday was more than any other transplant center in the country.
That is on top of UW Hospital giving organ transplants to a record 548 patients last year, including a record 315 people who received kidneys, even though the COVID-19 pandemic led doctors to shut down elements of the transplant program for parts of the year.
Paired kidney exchanges allow people who need kidneys and their willing but mismatched living donors to swap organs with other incompatible pairs to find suitable donors for the recipients.
Kidney exchanges involving more than two recipients are called transplant chains. In 2015, UW Health participated in the longest kidney chain ever completed, involving 25 transplant centers and including 70 surgeries.
“The fact that we were able to facilitate so many paired kidney exchanges, despite having to temporarily close our living donation program twice during the COVID-19 pandemic, speaks volumes about the commitment of this entire transplant team, particularly the surgical, medical and nursing leaders and their staff,” Dr. Dixon Kaufman, medical director of the transplant center, said in a statement.
Paired kidney exchanges can improve overall transplant quality and reduce waiting times for patients needing kidney transplants, studies show. UW Health does paired kidney exchanges through the National Kidney Registry, which facilitates more than 450 paired kidney exchange transplants annually.
“What the UW Health Transplant Center was able to accomplish during the pandemic is nothing short of phenomenal,” Garet Hil, founder and CEO of the National Kidney Registry, said in a statement.
Living on | Improving the odds of organ transplants
A Wisconsin State Journal special report, supported by a fellowship from the Association of Health Care Journalists and The Commonwealth Fund.
Where you live — and whether you can afford to travel — can determine how long you'll wait to get a transplant.
The threat of sanctions is forcing some transplant centers to be choosy about who gets organs.
Craig Harmeyer was barely alive at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee, so ill he had the highest score possible for needing a liver…
A new kidney system helps some groups of patients. Addressing geographic disparities could come next.
How long patients wait for kidneys and how sick patients must be to get livers varies by area.
Kiley Hackl, a fitness buff, was in a kickboxing class in Sun Prairie when she collapsed.
Less than 2 percent of the 2.6 million Americans who die each year qualify for organ donation, largely because most people die outside of hosp…
When Henry Mackaman got his driver’s license, he registered to be an organ donor.
In imminent death donation, organs would be harvested just before life support is withdrawn from the patient.
For decades, surgeons around the country have preserved organs in a cold solution as the organs are shipped in coolers to transplant recipient…
Living organ donors, who undergo major surgery with no direct benefit to themselves, usually have few if any complications, studies say. But the selfless act of giving away a kidney or part of a liver doesn’t always have a fairy-tale ending.
Transplant leaders, concerned about a decline of living organ donors, are pushing for reimbursement of donor expenses. Some are going further, saying living donors should be paid.
Transplant chains connect people who need kidneys and their willing but mismatched donors with other incompatible pairs to find suitable donors.
UW Hospital had an integral role in the largest-ever kidney transplant chain this year.
Mike Friedlander, of Madison, is one of 46 Good Samaritan kidney donors at UW Hospital since 2002. Many have started transplant chains, helping more people than just their recipients.