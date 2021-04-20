UW Health says it did most paired kidney exchanges in U.S. last year

The UW Health Transplant Center performed 64 paired kidney exchanges last year, which the organization said Tuesday was more than any other transplant center in the country.

That is on top of UW Hospital giving organ transplants to a record 548 patients last year, including a record 315 people who received kidneys, even though the COVID-19 pandemic led doctors to shut down elements of the transplant program for parts of the year.

Paired kidney exchanges allow people who need kidneys and their willing but mismatched living donors to swap organs with other incompatible pairs to find suitable donors for the recipients.

Kidney exchanges involving more than two recipients are called transplant chains. In 2015, UW Health participated in the longest kidney chain ever completed, involving 25 transplant centers and including 70 surgeries.