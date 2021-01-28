UW Health resumes plan for $348 million clinic on Madison's Far East Side

UW Health is resuming plans to build a six-story clinic next to its hospital on Madison’s Far East Side, restarting a project put on hold last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and related financial losses.
Design work on the $348 million project — announced in 2018, with construction initially scheduled to start last year — is expected to pick up again in July, with construction starting in March 2022 and the building opening in fall 2024, said Dr. Alan Kaplan, UW Health CEO.
The timetable could change if the pandemic doesn’t ebb by July as hoped, Kaplan said. But with UW Health’s financial picture improving in the second half of last year, the need to continue planning for the future remains, he said.
Kaplan discussed the renewed plans for UW Health’s American Center property, which is separate from UW Health's main campus on the western edge of UW-Madison, with the UW Hospital Board in closed session Thursday.
“Between our operational margin recovery and the return of the equity markets, we’re in a position now that we can move forward,” Kaplan told the Wisconsin State Journal. “But anything we say about the east campus could be delayed if we feel we have to have all hands on deck for the pandemic.”
UW Health in 2015 opened a facility at the American Center that includes a 56-bed general hospital. Its 50-bed rehabilitation hospital, opened the same year, is nearby.
The new clinic — to include about 350,000 square feet of space and a parking structure — is the next planned development. The $348 million estimated cost is up from $255 million when the project was announced in 2018, a difference that includes additional medical equipment.
The building will offer specialty services, such as cardiology, dermatology, oncology and ophthalmology, Kaplan said. It will be the organization’s third hub for specialty care in Madison, joining the UW Hospital complex on the Near West Side and the West Clinic on the Far West Side, he said.
The American Center clinic will alleviate crowding at UW Hospital, Kaplan said. The location is more convenient for many local patients and attractive to the 27% of UW Health patients who come from outside of Dane County and surrounding counties, he said.
“Travel times are much quicker to the east campus than they are to Downtown Madison,” he said. “By creating more convenient, more coordinated care for people outside the core market, I do believe the regional business would grow.”
In 2014, UW Health acquired SwedishAmerican in Rockford, Illinois.
The new clinic will include technologies such as wireless monitors and computerized patient message boards, Kaplan said. It will incorporate lessons learned from COVID-19, such as telehealth capacity, isolation areas for people with respiratory symptoms and space for physical distancing if necessary, he said.
“It will be designed for the future of health care ... plus, what we know today that we didn’t know last year,” he said.
Like many health care systems, UW Health halted most elective procedures from mid-March to late April to conserve hospital capacity and protective equipment for a potential surge of COVID-19 patients.
Executives and UW doctors took temporary pay cuts and hours for some workers were reduced, with UW Health losing $100 million a month for a while, Kaplan said. UW Health has about 15,300 employees.
Business picked up later in the year, even as a larger surge of COVID-19 patients materialized, but with more protective equipment available and prevention policies in place. The recent operating margin is 2.4%, down from 4.1% before the pandemic, and investment income has increased.
Other facilities, possibly involving up to 750,000 square feet of space, could eventually be built on the American Center property, Kaplan said. The hospital building there also has room to expand.
“We continue to grow as an organization,” Kaplan said. “That is the space we have to grow.”
