UW Health resumes plan for $348 million clinic on Madison's Far East Side

UW Health is resuming plans to build a six-story clinic next to its hospital on Madison’s Far East Side, restarting a project put on hold last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and related financial losses.

Design work on the $348 million project — announced in 2018, with construction initially scheduled to start last year — is expected to pick up again in July, with construction starting in March 2022 and the building opening in fall 2024, said Dr. Alan Kaplan, UW Health CEO.

The timetable could change if the pandemic doesn’t ebb by July as hoped, Kaplan said. But with UW Health’s financial picture improving in the second half of last year, the need to continue planning for the future remains, he said.

Kaplan discussed the renewed plans for UW Health’s American Center property, which is separate from UW Health's main campus on the western edge of UW-Madison, with the UW Hospital Board in closed session Thursday.