UW Health requires COVID-19 vaccination for transplant patients

UW Health is joining a growing number of organ transplant programs in requiring patients to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to get transplants or be put on organ waiting lists.

The Madison hospital's policy, starting next Monday, requires patients on the transplant waiting list to get a first dose of vaccine by Dec. 15 and a second dose, if needed, by Jan. 14. If not, they'll be changed to "inactive status," meaning they won't receive organ offers and can't get living donor transplants.

People not yet on the waiting list will need to be vaccinated before being added to the list, UW Health said.

“This new policy reflects our commitment to patient safety and our respect for the donors and families who’ve made the selfless decision to give others the gift of life,” Dr. Dixon Kaufman, medical director of the UW Health Transplant Center, said in a statement Thursday. “It is unfortunate that transplant recipients — because of the anti-rejection drugs they need — are put at far greater risk than others for severe illness or death from COVID-19. We believe that requiring vaccination for COVID-19, just as vaccinations are required for other infectious diseases, gives our recipients the best odds for surviving and thriving once they receive their transplant.”