UW Health requires COVID-19 vaccination for employees

UW Health is requiring employees to get COVID-19 vaccinations, the organization said Wednesday, following similar decisions by several other health care systems in Wisconsin and pleas for health care worker vaccine mandates from many health care groups.

UnityPoint Health-Meriter said it was still considering a mandate, while SSM Health announced a mandate in late June.

About 90% of UW Health’s staff is fully vaccinated, but "there is room for further improvement and there is an opportunity to send a good message to patients, staff and the broader community," UW Health said in a statement.

“As we confront the rapid spread of COVID-19 throughout Wisconsin, driven by the delta variant, we want to do everything possible to protect our staff, our patients and our community," said Dr. Jeff Pothof, chief quality officer at UW Health.

Like many hospital systems, UW Health requires annual flu shots for employees.