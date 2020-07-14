UW Health patients to test antibody drug for COVID-19

That approach, known as convalescent plasma, uses antibodies — immune system proteins that help the body fight infection — from the plasma of people who have fought off COVID-19 to help people struggling with it.

Convalescent plasma generally uses all of a donor’s antibodies, while the experimental Regeneron drug purifies two antibodies considered to be most potent, Hartman said.

The supply of convalescent plasma is limited, and donor and recipient blood types must match. The antibody drug could always be available and wouldn’t require blood type matching, Hartman said.

“That seems to be a big advantage over something that is donor dependent,” said Hartman, who said he has no financial relationship with Regeneron.

However, convalescent plasma has shown promise as a treatment, he said. UW Health has used it on 40 COVID-19 patients, most of whom have done well.

In a study of the first 31 patients — 16 with severe disease and 15 with more serious life-threatening disease — four with life-threatening disease died. Among those with severe disease, all but one avoided the need for intensive care and ventilation.