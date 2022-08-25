UW Health nurses vote to authorize 3-day strike in September as they seek to regain union

UW Health nurses authorized a three-day strike next month, ratcheting up an attempt to regain a union lost after a 2011 state law, amid what organizers call a "dangerous crisis of understaffing" made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nurses voted Wednesday to strike from 7 a.m. Sept. 13 to 7 a.m. Sept. 16, but said the UW Hospital Board could avoid the strike by recognizing the union. Otherwise, nurses will provide a 10-day notice of the strike so administrators can prepare, as required by labor law.

"UW nurses have been struggling with a dangerous crisis of understaffing, turnover, cuts, exhaustion and burnout, which has been aggravated by the pandemic and puts patient care at risk," SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin, the union trying to organize the unit, said in a statement Thursday. "They are calling for a union voice on the job so they can solve these critical problems and advocate for their patients, community, families and themselves."

UW Health officials didn't immediately respond Thursday to a request for comment.

Former Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s signature legislation, Act 10, banned collective bargaining for public workers except for cost-of-living pay increases. At the time, UW Hospital administrators said the law abolished unions at the hospital even though they didn't seek that action. In 2014, when a contract for about 2,000 nurses and therapists represented by SEIU expired, they lost the union.

In December 2019, shortly before the pandemic began, nurses announced they were restarting the union and asked the UW Hospital Board to voluntarily recognize it. The board and hospital leaders have repeatedly said the law doesn’t allow them to recognize and bargain with the union.

Unlike other public employees affected by Act 10, UW Hospital workers are not state or municipal employees. When the hospital became a public authority separate from the university in 1996, it acquired its own special status. How Act 10 and other laws apply to that status has been the subject of various legal memos.

After two memos last year from the nonpartisan Wisconsin Legislative Council appeared to reach different conclusions, Democratic Attorney General in June said the hospital can contract with its employees and set their terms of employment through a voluntary collective bargaining process.

Kaul’s nonbinding opinion came after Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in March asked him whether UW Hospital is prohibited under state law from voluntarily recognizing and engaging in collective bargaining with a union.

At the time, UW Health spokesperson Emily Kumlien said in a statement: “While this opinion runs contrary to statements in the legislative history, Legislative Council opinions and our own internal and external counsel’s review, we respect the Attorney General’s opinion and will be discussing these conflicting legal opinions with our (board) at its next meeting."

Amid the legal debate, nurses have drawn attention to what they say are difficult working conditions that threaten patient safety as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. In January, SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin said it gave UW Health CEO Dr. Alan Kaplan more than 1,500 cards signed by nurses supporting a union. The organizations says 2,600 nurses at UW Hospital would be in the bargaining unit.

The union on Thursday declined to specify how many nurses voted Wednesday to strike, saying it was "hundreds."

SEIU also represents nurses at UnityPoint Health-Meriter in Madison. Nurses SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital in don't have a union.

Nurses around the country, including this month in Minnesota, have vowed to strike, saying hospitals are understaffed and nurses are overworked.

“We’re striking to put an end to the vicious cycle of understaffing and burnout and to win a union voice so we can protect the health of our patients and each other,” Tami Burns, a registered nurse who has worked at UW Health since 2017, said in a statement.

Burns said she and her colleagues have seen many patient deaths during the pandemic. “Compounding this brutal experience has been the almost total lack of support and resources from the UW Health administration. We’ve been suffering from extreme short staffing and cuts, and there’s a mass exodus of our talented nurses. Many of the nurses who’ve left have been medically diagnosed with PTSD, including myself."