UW Health now asking patients to schedule COVID-19 vaccinations

UW Health is moving to a self-scheduling model for COVID-19 vaccination and no longer reaching out to eligible patients, the organization said Monday.

With more than half of the state's population now eligible to receive a vaccine, UW Health will rely on patients to attest to their eligibility and schedule appointments through MyChart or at uwhealth.org/vaccine.

People with about 20 medical conditions that put them at increased risk of complications from COVID-19, including cancer, diabetes, moderate to severe asthma and being overweight or obese, became eligible for immunization Monday, according to the state Department of Health Services. That group is believed to include more than 2 million of the state's 5.8 million residents, on top of many others previously eligible.

The supply of vaccine UW Health has received from the state is a small fraction of what the health system needs to reach its patients in the community, said Dr. Jeff Pothof, chief quality officer.

“We are optimistic that the supply of vaccine will eventually increase, and our new scheduling format will allow us to be ready when it comes,” Pothof said in a statement.

