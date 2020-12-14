UW Health gets first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine

UW Health received its first shipment of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine Monday morning, 3,900 doses kept in ultra-cold storage freezers that were expected to start being given to some high-risk employees Monday afternoon.
“It’s exciting," said Dr. Matt Anderson, senior medical director for ambulatory operations. “It’s a tool for us to use to bring about the end" of the pandemic.
Doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists and others in intensive care, emergency medicine and other settings that give them the most exposure to COVID-19 patients will be offered the vaccine first, Anderson. The group includes more than 2,000 employees, he said.
A second, larger group of people with less exposure — such as those working in urgent care or respiratory clinics — will be able to be immunized next, Anderson said.
UW Health "will strongly encourage, but not require providers and staff to receive a COVID-19 vaccine," spokeswoman Emily Kumlien said. "However, those who decline it will be required to complete a declination form citing the reason."
Nursing home residents, also a top priority group designated by federal authorities, are expected to be vaccinated soon primarily through the pharmacies CVS and Walgreens.
SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital is expected to get its first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine — about 6,000 doses — Tuesday, spokeswoman Kim Sveum said.
UnityPoint Health-Meriter hopes to get its first doses and begin vaccination this week, spokeswoman Leah Huibregtse said.
Wisconsin expects to get nearly 50,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this month and about 101,000 doses of another vaccine by Moderna if it is approved, state Department of Heath Services spokeswoman Elizabeth Goodsitt said.
Nine months after the pandemic started altering daily life and causing more than 4,000 deaths in Wisconsin, the arrival of the vaccine is a milestone, Anderson, but he cautioned against considering it the beginning of the end.
That "implies the end is imminent," he said. "We know that’s not the case.”
People will need to wear masks, wash their hands well, be physically distant from others and follow other guidelines for months, he said.
The first of many freezer-packed COVID-19 vaccine vials made their way to distribution sites across the United States on Sunday, as the nation's pandemic deaths approached the horrifying new milestone of 300,000.
The rollout of the Pfizer vaccine, the first to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration, ushers in the biggest vaccination effort in U.S. history — one that health officials hope the American public will embrace, even as some have voiced initial skepticism or worry. Shots are expected to be given to health care workers and nursing home residents around the country beginning Monday.
Tracked with GPS-enabled sensors, the initial shipments were expected to contain about 3 million doses, with many more to come. Federal officials say the first shipments of Pfizer’s vaccine will be staggered, arriving in 145 distribution centers Monday, with another 425 sites getting shipments Tuesday, and the remaining 66 on Wednesday. Doses of the vaccine, co-developed by German partner BioNTech, are given out based on each state’s adult population. Then the states decide where they go first.
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine will be reviewed by an expert panel Thursday and soon afterward could be allowed for public use.
The Associated Press contributed to this report, which will be updated.
