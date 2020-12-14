UW Health gets first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine

UnityPoint Health-Meriter hopes to get its first doses and begin vaccination this week, spokeswoman Leah Huibregtse said.

Wisconsin expects to get nearly 50,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this month and about 101,000 doses of another vaccine by Moderna if it is approved, state Department of Heath Services spokeswoman Elizabeth Goodsitt said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nine months after the pandemic started altering daily life and causing more than 4,000 deaths in Wisconsin, the arrival of the vaccine is a milestone, Anderson, but he cautioned against considering it the beginning of the end.

That "implies the end is imminent," he said. "We know that’s not the case.”

People will need to wear masks, wash their hands well, be physically distant from others and follow other guidelines for months, he said.

The first of many freezer-packed COVID-19 vaccine vials made their way to distribution sites across the United States on Sunday, as the nation's pandemic deaths approached the horrifying new milestone of 300,000.