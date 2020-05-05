UW Health eases COVID-19 visitor policy, St. Mary's and Meriter haven't

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

UW Health is relaxing its visitor policy adopted in March when the COVID-19 pandemic started to hit Dane County hard.

The organization is now allowing one adult visitor per adult patient at UW Hospital and its general hospital and rehab hospital at The American Center on the Far East Side, though patients with COVID-19 still can't have visitors. One visitor age 12 or older is now allowed for adult patients at clinic visits.

On March 21, UW Health prohibited all inpatient visitors at the hospitals, except for health care decision makers and visitors of end-of-life patients. At the same time, visitors were banned for clinic visits, except for one support person for cognitively disabled or physically impaired patients.

A policy started March 11 allowing only two primary support persons per patient at American Family Children’s Hospital — not siblings — remains in effect.