UW Health eases COVID-19 visitor policy, St. Mary's and Meriter haven't

UW Health is relaxing its visitor policy adopted in March when the COVID-19 pandemic started to hit Dane County hard.
The organization is now allowing one adult visitor per adult patient at UW Hospital and its general hospital and rehab hospital at The American Center on the Far East Side, though patients with COVID-19 still can't have visitors. One visitor age 12 or older is now allowed for adult patients at clinic visits.
On March 21, UW Health prohibited all inpatient visitors at the hospitals, except for health care decision makers and visitors of end-of-life patients. At the same time, visitors were banned for clinic visits, except for one support person for cognitively disabled or physically impaired patients.
A policy started March 11 allowing only two primary support persons per patient at American Family Children’s Hospital — not siblings — remains in effect.
SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital has not changed its visitor policy, started in March, allowing one support person in a patient room at a time, with exceptions in special circumstances such as end of life. "We have teams who are evaluating when we believe will be the right time" to relax the policy, spokeswoman Kim Sveum said Tuesday.
UnityPoint Health-Meriter's policy also has not changed. It allows no support people for adult patients, one in the birth center and two for pediatric patients. Three visitors are allowed for end of life situations.
"We recognize how important loved ones are to the healing process and are hopeful that soon we can safely start to allow support persons for our adult patients," spokeswoman Leah Huibregtse said Tuesday.
The Madison hospitals, which postponed nonurgent procedures and surgeries in mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, said April 23 they were “slowly resuming” such procedures as coronavirus activity had leveled off.
