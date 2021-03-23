UW Health asking patients to schedule COVID-19 vaccinations as eligibility expands

As more than 2 million Wisconsin residents with medical conditions that put them at higher risk for COVID-19 became eligible for vaccination Monday, Madison health care providers started changing some immunization procedures — including UW Health moving to a self-scheduling model.

With more than half of the state’s population now able to receive a vaccine, UW Health will no longer reach out to patients but will ask them to schedule appointments through MyChart or at uwhealth.org/vaccine. Patients will attest to their eligibility.

People with about 20 medical conditions that put them at increased risk of complications from COVID-19, including cancer, diabetes, moderate to severe asthma and being overweight or obese, became eligible Monday, according to the state Department of Health Services. That group is believed to include more than 2 million of the state’s 5.8 million residents, on top of many others previously eligible.

The supply of vaccine UW Health has received from the state is a small fraction of what the health system needs to reach its patients in the community, said Dr. Jeff Pothof, chief quality officer at UW Health.