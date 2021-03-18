UW-Eau Claire to hold second federal COVID-19 vaccination site in Wisconsin

A federally supported mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic will open on April 8 at UW-Eau Claire’s Zorn Arena, Gov. Tony Evers said Thursday.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will coordinate staff and support services to run the center. Wisconsin has committed to providing at least 3,500 weekly vaccine doses from the state’s allocation for the site and up to 7,000 first doses weekly based on supply.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This is the second federal vaccination clinic announced in the state, in addition that started this week at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee, and will have the capacity to vaccinate 1,200 people per day. A third federal clinic has been discussed at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, but no announcement has been made.

Zorn Arena has been providing weekly antigen testing and vaccination clinics, and will transition vaccination operations to the federal government, state officials said.

The mass vaccination clinic is a joint effort between the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, UW-Eau Claire, Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the State of Wisconsin, and FEMA Region 5.

This story will be updated.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.