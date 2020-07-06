UW drug delivery study uses same method as COVID-19 vaccine candidate

“The more mRNA you deliver, the more therapeutic effect you get, but the more likely it is that you're going to see toxic effect, too," Murphy said. "What we found is when we deliver from the (mineral-coated microparticles), we don't see that toxicity."

The microparticles also protect the mRNA from degrading, so more mRNA can be delivered to the intended site, he said.

The new study paired mRNA with an immune-system-inhibiting protein, to make sure the target cells didn’t pick the mRNA out as a foreign object and destroy or eject it.

In the mice, the therapeutic activity kept going for more than 20 days, the study said.

The technology behind the microparticles was patented with the help of the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation and is licensed to Dianomi Therapeutics, a company Murphy co-founded.

The researchers are now working on growing bone and cartilage and repairing spinal cord injuries with mRNA delivered by the microparticles.

