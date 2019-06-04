A woman has been named chair of UW-Madison’s department of anesthesiology, which was criticized in a 2017 campus report and a lawsuit this year as being a difficult environment for female doctors.
Dr. Kelly McQueen, a professor of anesthesiology at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in Nashville, Tennessee, will head up the department beginning Oct. 1, the UW School of Medicine and Public Health said Monday.
She will replace Dr. Robert Pearce, who resigned as chair in July 2017 during a campus “climate review” conducted between February and August of that year. Pearce remains on the faculty.
A November 2017 report summarizing the review said the department should recruit more female doctors, examine salaries for gender equity, and boost mentoring of leaders to improve a culture characterized by “male centrism.”
This March, Dr. Maria Fabbrocini of the department sued Pearce in U.S. District Court in Madison, alleging unequal pay, unequal opportunity and a hostile work environment for female doctors. The case sought class-action status on behalf of all female doctors in the department since 2013.
Fabbrocini alleged she was paid less than male doctors doing similar or less work with similar or less skill. Fabbrocini claimed Pearce failed to discipline a male doctor with a history of physical abuse toward women, and that the doctor attacked her in 2010, grabbing her by the throat, shaking her and shouting in her face.
McQueen directs Vanderbilt Anesthesia Global Health and Development, and the Vanderbilt Global Anesthesia Fellowship. She earned her medical degree from the University of Vermont College of Medicine and a Master of Public Health degree from the Harvard School of Public Health. She completed her anesthesiology residency at the University of Arizona and the Mayo Clinic, and an obstetrical anesthesia fellowship at Mayo Clinic.