UW Alzheimer's doctor, researcher inspired by father's diagnosis with the disease

Dr. Nathaniel Chin, who grew up in Watertown and got undergraduate and medical degrees from UW-Madison, planned to specialize in infectious diseases. But during his internal medicine residency at the University of California-San Diego, his father — a family medicine doctor in Watertown — was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

That led Chin to switch to geriatrics and return in 2015 to Wisconsin, where he is medical director of UW’s Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center. He is also medical director of the Wisconsin Registry for Alzheimer’s Prevention, a long-term study of nearly 1,600 people, most with a family history of the disease.

In 2017, the year before his father died, Chin started Dementia Matters, a biweekly podcast, in which he talks to guests about research findings, caregiving challenges and lifestyle tips.

Chin, 38, lives in Madison with wife Erin Chin, a program manager at the Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center. The couple grew up together in Watertown. They have a son, Auggie, 2, and are expecting another child in August.

Why did your father’s diagnosis lead you to focus on Alzheimer’s?

Prior to his diagnosis, I did not find interest in dementia. As a trainee, those are really hard and complicated cases. Having gone through the process (with my father), I realized there’s a huge gap and my experience would help me fill the gap through my ability to relate to patients.

What was the hardest part of your father’s disease?

Watching cognitive and functional decline and not being able to do anything about it. As a physician, I’m trained to heal and ideally cure. In Alzheimer’s disease, there is no cure.

I spent the first three years of his illness in San Diego. I talked to him every day, while driving to work. I would reminisce and ask what he was doing, and I could notice changes in his language. I came to visit every month and noticed functional changes. I feel guilt that I didn’t move home sooner. I struggle with that, as I know all family members do who don’t live in the same town.

When he truly declined, I still enjoyed being with him. He appreciated, maybe not my name, but who I was. I also helped my mother. We are a very palliative-care, hospice-friendly family. We probably could have prolonged things, but we didn’t want to do that.

There is this need to describe things as horrific and horrible. People are losing themselves. But there are still beautiful things that can happen — caregiving, family coming together. We use fear to get funding and to get people to do things we know are important to them. But that fear can do a disservice to people. In the clinic, I never used words like “horrific.”

What’s your advice to people with a loved one newly diagnosed with Alzheimer’s?

Don’t go it alone. Reach out for help. There’s a sense of stigma, so people want to keep it internal. But you should reach out to your health care providers and their teams. Reach out to community organizations. In Wisconsin, we have dementia care specialists.

What are some Dementia Matters episodes people might be interested in?

We were excited to get one with Teepa Snow, an occupational therapist whose approach to engaging with someone with dementia is very person-centered and respectful.

How do you go about intermittent fasting?

I base it all on what I read in peer-reviewed journals. We shouldn’t eat within three hours of going to bed. It’s not good for our bodies. I try to stop eating by 7 p.m. I never was a breakfast person, so it was easy for me to also delay food until lunch.

Almost every day, I eat two meals, at about noon and 6 p.m. On a clinic day, I usually don’t eat during the day, so I fast for almost 24 hours. Your body is used to all of this sugar. When you are fasting, you start using ketones, breakdown products of fat. Your brain thrives on ketones, and you can feel sharper at that point, especially when you get used to it.

What is your take on Aduhelm, the controversial new Alzheimer’s drug?

As a clinician, I appreciate the camp that demands some treatment for people with mild cognitive impairment or dementia. As a researcher, I appreciate that the process was not how it should have been. I don’t think the drug was right because the side effects were too scary and the evidence of improvement wasn’t there. I never prescribed it.

There are what we suspect are better drugs already being tested. One is called lecanemab, and the other is donanemab. It seems like they’re more efficacious with fewer side effects. Time will tell.

What are some important findings from the Wisconsin Registry for Alzheimer’s Prevention?

Through one biomarker — a PET scan looking for amyloid (a protein in the brain related to Alzheimer’s) — we can determine when a person, in the past, first started having elevated amyloid. We can have a timeline of how the disease progresses.

Another finding is that right now, there is nothing we can do to stop the progression of amyloid buildup in the brain once it’s already elevated. We’re most likely going to need a drug to remove it. But we do know, through WRAP and other research, that exercise, sleep, cognitive stimulation and diet can improve how your brain is functioning.

Will there ever be a cure for Alzheimer’s?

If cure means someone has disease and goes back to being completely normal, I don’t know. Are we going to get a point where we can stop the disease and people will die with whatever their current state is? Yes, I think that’s going to happen. Are we going to prevent the development of Alzheimer’s? Yes, I think we’ll be able to attack proteins and prevent cognitive change.