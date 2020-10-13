Update: COVID-19 testing has resumed at Alliant Energy Center

COVID-19 testing at the Alliant Energy Center has resumed after stopping briefly Tuesday because of a computer problem, but the system was running slower than normal, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.

"The computer system is running again, but slowly!" the sheriff's office said in a Tweet. "Testing has resumed, but lines are long. Deputies are allowing people to park and wait if they chose."

The sheriff's office had noted around 1 that the site had closed due to computer problems and asked people not to attempt to come to the test site at that time.

Public Health Madison and Dane County spokeswoman Sarah Mattes said the computerized registration system was down but the department was using paper backups and processing the 1,500 cars already in line.

"The site is closed to additional cars," said she at 1:40 p.m. "Gate is back open but we are prioritizing testing for people with symptoms and those who have a known exposure."

A flu shot clinic recently started at the Alliant center remains open, Mattes said.

