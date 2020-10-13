 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Update: COVID-19 testing has resumed at Alliant Energy Center
0 comments
topical alert top story

Update: COVID-19 testing has resumed at Alliant Energy Center

{{featured_button_text}}
Covid Testing (copy)

Wisconsin National Guard member Brooke Steavens dons protective gear before starting a recent shift administering COVID-19 tests at the Alliant Energy Center. 

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

COVID-19 testing at the Alliant Energy Center has resumed after stopping briefly Tuesday because of a computer problem, but the system was running slower than normal, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.

"The computer system is running again, but slowly!" the sheriff's office said in a Tweet. "Testing has resumed, but lines are long. Deputies are allowing people to park and wait if they chose."

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The sheriff's office had noted around 1 that the site had closed due to computer problems and asked people not to attempt to come to the test site at that time.

Public Health Madison and Dane County spokeswoman Sarah Mattes said the computerized registration system was down but the department was using paper backups and processing the 1,500 cars already in line.

"The site is closed to additional cars," said she at 1:40 p.m. "Gate is back open but we are prioritizing testing for people with symptoms and those who have a known exposure."

A flu shot clinic recently started at the Alliant center remains open, Mattes said. 

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics