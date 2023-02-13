Wisconsin residents can now have up to 10 free COVID-19 testing kits sent to their doors each month as part of the Wisconsin Department of Health’s Say Yes! COVID Test program, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services said.

Since starting in September 2022, the Say Yes! COVID Test program has delivered more than 1.6 million free test kits throughout Wisconsin, and can now deliver an additional test kit per household.

Households had been limited to one kit order per month, with five individual rapid antigen tests per kit.

With an additional kit, households can now have extra tests on hand to “help people make decisions about their health to prevent spreading the virus to others,” the Department of Health Services said.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has also extended the shelf life for several COVID tests, including iHealth, which is delivered through the Say Yes! COVID Test program.

Tests can now be shelved for up to a year.

To know if test kits previously delivered have an updated expiration date, owners should check the lot number on the package and check the current expiration date on the FDA list.

“It’s important that we continue to provide equitable access to COVID-19 testing to stop the spread of this disease,” said DHS Deputy Secretary Deb Standridge. “You do not need health insurance to place an order.”

Households can order kits once a month, with ordering reopening the first of every month. Those without reliable internet access or who have questions about ordering can dial 211 or 877-947-2211 for assistance.

To order a test kit online from Say Yes! COVID Tests, visit sayyescovidhometest.org.

