Unvaccinated nearly 9 times as likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wisconsin

Wisconsin residents not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 were 3.9 times more likely to test positive for the condition in August than those fully vaccinated, 8.6 times more likely to be hospitalized for it and 10.6 times more likely to die from it, the state Department of Health Services said Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the state reported 3,426 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily total since Jan. 7, for a daily average of 1,864 cases, the highest since Jan. 18.
In August, there were 1,413.7 COVID-19 cases, 98.5 hospitalizations and 11.7 deaths per 100,000 people not fully vaccinated, the state health department said. Among those fully vaccinated, there were 360.7 cases, 11.5 hospitalizations and 1.1 deaths for 100,000.
It was the second time the state released such data. Last month, officials said that in July, unvaccinated people were nearly three times as likely to be infected with COVID-19, nearly four times as likely to be hospitalized for it and 11 times as likely to die from it as those fully vaccinated.
A Kaiser Family Foundation report Tuesday said the preventable costs of treating unvaccinated patients in hospitals nationwide was $5.7 billion in June, July and August.
Some “breakthrough infections,” in people fully vaccinated, are expected because no vaccine is 100% effective, health officials says. The more contagious delta variant of the coronavirus, combined with inadequate vaccination rates, has caused a COVID-19 surge, officials say.
Statewide, 93.3% of intensive care beds were in use for patients with COVID-19 and other conditions as of Wednesday, with more than half of hospitals saying their ICUs were at peak capacity, the state health department said.
As of Tuesday, 1,055 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, 314 of them in intensive care, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.
In Dane County, residents not fully vaccinated were 2.5 times more likely to be infected in August, Public Health Madison and Dane County recently said. In July, they were 2.1 times more likely to be infected and 2.3 times more likely to hospitalized for COVID-19, the department said.