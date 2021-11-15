Unvaccinated 15 times more likely to die from COVID-19 in Wisconsin

Unvaccinated residents in October were 4.9 times more likely to get a COVID-19 infection, 10.8 more likely to be hospitalized with the disease and 15.2 times more likely to die from it than vaccinated residents.

In October, as the delta variant surge of the coronavirus continued to challenge Wisconsin, there were 2,255.1 COVID-19 cases, 132 hospitalizations and 27.3 deaths per 100,000 people not fully vaccinated, the state health department said. Among those fully vaccinated, there were 456.4 cases, 12.2 hospitalizations and 1.8 deaths per 100,000.